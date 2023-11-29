THE HELLACOPTERS Release Video For "The Electric Index Eel" (Revisited); Grande Rock Reissue Containing Remastered And Revisited Versions Due In February

Swedish rock legends, The Hellacopters, have announced the release date for the long overdue physical reissue of their classic album, Grande Rock, from 1999, which hasn't been available to purchase on vinyl for over 20 years.

This new edition of Grande Rock will be released on February 16 as a 2LP, 2CD and digital edition all of which contain both the remastered original album as well as a revisited and remixed version with additional guitars by Dregen, plus additional percussion and piano and new backing vocal tracks. Just like the original release back in 1999, the vinyl edition exclusively features the Venom cover "Angel Dust" as a bonus track. Pre-order/save here.

To give you an example of the Grande Rock Revisited experience, a video for the revisited version of "The Electric Index Eel" can be watched below. Listen to the single here.

Tracklisting:

Grande Rock (remastered) (LP1/CD1) (Blue Cover)

"Action De Grâce"

"Alright Already Now"

"Move Right Out Of Here"

"Welcome To Hell"

"The Electric Index Eel"

"Paul Stanley"

"Angel Dust" *

"The Devil Stole The Beat From The Lord"

"Dogday Mornings"

"Venus In Force"

"5 vs. 7"

"Lonely"

"Renvoyer"



* vinyl only bonus track

Grande Rock Revisited (LP2 /CD2) (Orange Cover)



"Action De Grâce"

"Alright Already Now"

"Move Right Out Of Here"

"Welcome To Hell"

"The Electric Index Eel"

"Paul Stanley"

"The Devil Stole The Beat From The Lord"

"Dogday Mornings"

"Venus In Force"

"5 vs. 7"

"Lonely"

"Renvoyer"