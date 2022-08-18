THE HU Share "Black Thunder" Part 2 Music Video
August 18, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Breakthrough Mongolian rock act, The Hu, have released the second part of their epic single/cinematic music video, “Black Thunder”. Watch below.
“Black Thunder" (Part One) was released in July and has since garnered over 1.4 million views. The videos for “Black Thunder” were filmed in the band’s native country Mongolia and tell a powerful story of battle, faith, and death while celebrating traditional Mongolian values both lyrically and visually. They were directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and The Hu’s producer Dashka.
Both “Black Thunder” parts are now available as digital streams along with the full extended version, which is also featured on their upcoming second album, Rumble Of Thunder, due September 2 via Better Noise Music.
Rumble Of Thunder, the band’s 12-track second studio album, is available for pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
“This Is Mongol”
“YUT Hövende”
“Triangle”
“Teach Me”
“Upright Destined Mongol”
“Sell The World”
“Black Thunder”
“Mother Nature”
“Bii Biyelgee”
“Segee”
“Shihi Hutu”
“TATAR Warrior”
“Black Thunder” Part 1 video:
“Black Thunder” Part 2 video:
This summer, The Hu will hit stages across North America, as they head out on tour with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods. The tour starts in Portland, Oregon on August 19, spanning over 30 dates, and closes out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tour dates:
August
19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September
1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**
23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain
24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**
28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October
1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
** = no Megadeth
(Photo - Khishigsuren Baasan)