THE HU Share "Black Thunder" Part 2 Music Video

Breakthrough Mongolian rock act, The Hu, have released the second part of their epic single/cinematic music video, “Black Thunder”. Watch below.

“Black Thunder" (Part One) was released in July and has since garnered over 1.4 million views. The videos for “Black Thunder” were filmed in the band’s native country Mongolia and tell a powerful story of battle, faith, and death while celebrating traditional Mongolian values both lyrically and visually. They were directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and The Hu’s producer Dashka.

Both “Black Thunder” parts are now available as digital streams along with the full extended version, which is also featured on their upcoming second album, Rumble Of Thunder, due September 2 via Better Noise Music.

Rumble Of Thunder, the band’s 12-track second studio album, is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“This Is Mongol”

“YUT Hövende”

“Triangle”

“Teach Me”

“Upright Destined Mongol”

“Sell The World”

“Black Thunder”

“Mother Nature”

“Bii Biyelgee”

“Segee”

“Shihi Hutu”

“TATAR Warrior”

“Black Thunder” Part 1 video:

“Black Thunder” Part 2 video:

This summer, The Hu will hit stages across North America, as they head out on tour with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods. The tour starts in Portland, Oregon on August 19, spanning over 30 dates, and closes out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tour dates:

August

19 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September

1 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

2 - Houston, TX -The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

15 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

17 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake**

23 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion at Montage Mountain

24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

27 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater**

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October

1 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

4 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

** = no Megadeth

(Photo - Khishigsuren Baasan)