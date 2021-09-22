The Importance Of Heavy Metal In Doom

Video games are a very special kind of media in that they are unmatched when it comes to the immersion that audiences can experience when engaging with them. Sure, it is easy to get immersed in a good book or film, but video games have a quality that allows them to remain unbeaten compared to other popular forms of media; they are interactive. This means that audiences are not just watching a story unfold before their eyes, they are in the story. The actions they take directly impact events and what is to come, meaning that audiences can keep more engaged in games than other sources of entertainment.

There are many reasons why video games are so good, interactivity being one of them. But like with films, music plays an integral part in telling a story or setting an emotion or scene. In fact, without music, it is likely that many games would have a noticeably different feel and would probably not be well received by players. While this is certainly possible in some instances, The Blair Witch Project comes to mind, for the most part, the addition of musical elements is always going to elevate video games.

A great example to look to when it comes to how much a musical score can influence a game is Doom 2016, which features heavy metal music. To start with, this was an interesting decision made by the developers as there is no doubt that heavy metal is not exactly the most popular genre when the wider public is concerned. However, considering the gameplay and overall story, there was never really another option for capturing the sheer intensity and brutality the game offers to players. This kind of gameplay needs music that is of high energy to match it and would have likely suffered from any other kind of genre.

Composer Mick Gordon wanted to achieve something special when he was composing the Doom soundtrack, and this is exactly what he did. Whilst opening the heavy metal genre to the millions of players who would enjoy the game, he also made the music part of the gameplay instead of just being a backdrop. This can be seen by how certain beats and riffs sync with player actions such as cocking a shotgun or slicing a demon in half with a chainsaw. If this sounds amazing, this is because it is, and it is not a stretch to say that those who play Doom can feel the music as they play. This is a testament to the incredible talent of Mick Gordon and should be a bar of which other games seek to reach in the future.

There is no doubt that music will always be a part of games as they will often improve on what is already there. While there are many video games each with their own great soundtrack, Doom remains as the golden standard and is a masterclass on how music like heavy metal can be used to enhance games.