THE JAILBIRDS Release New Single & Video "I Will Move On"

Dynamic Canadian hard rock trio The Jailbirds have dropped a brand-new single "I Will Move On". Released via Golden Robot Records, "I Will Move On" is taken from the band's upcoming five track concept EP.

"I Will Move On" sees The Jailbirds back at their origins - heavy, modern hard rock, with loud and aggressive guitar tones, soft, crisp acoustic and clean guitars, with powerful thrashing drums, eerie vocals and chilling harmonies.

"I Will Move On" is the last song on the EP, and the last part of the story. It again follows the same character, rising up above the negativity in their life and gaining the confidence to keep on going.

Stream / buy "I Will Move On" here.

Over the course of the last three years, the power trio – consisting of the intricate guitar work and powerful vocals from Myke Penney, the sludgy bass lines of Liam Hills, and the pounding drums of Eric Parent – have performed extensively across Ontario demonstrating, both in the studio and on the stage; they’re a band you simply must hear.

Winners of Best Rock Band at the 2018 Mississauga Music Awards (Canada), The Jailbirds have drawn comparisons to the likes of Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, Royal Blood and Alter Bridge, among others.

The Jailbirds have established themselves as one of the most promising up and coming bands Canada has to offer with a sound that is equally rooted in the rock and roll of today as it is in that of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The Jailbirds also churned out clips for "Dull My Brain" and "Watery Grave".