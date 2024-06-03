THE JEFF HEALY BAND - Road House: The Lost Soundtrack Available For Pre-Order; "One Foot On The Gravel" Lyric Video Streaming

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film Road House, The Estate of Jeff Healey, Sony Music and Mondo Music are proud to present, Road House: The Lost Soundtrack.

The complete, previously unreleased Jeff Healey Band soundtrack to the 1989 cult classic film will be available for the first time ever. This release will feature all twelve songs used in the film itself (eight of which were previously unreleased) as well as seven additional bonus tracks… songs recorded during the Road House sessions, that have never before been released in any format.

Road House: The Lost Soundtrackj is available to pre-order on LP from the Jeff Healey Estate at the official webstore here. The album will also be available on all major streaming platforms on June 7 courtesy of Sony Music.

A message states: "This project has been simmering for well over a decade, and a great deal of blood, sweat and tears have been poured into this one. We’re beyond thrilled that is it finally making its way into the light!

"With Sony’s blessing (and endless support), we did a deep dive into their vaults. We were given full access to all the original tapes, the original dozen that were in the film, and an additional seven bonus tracks that were recorded in the same sessions. All have been painstakingly remixed and remastered from the original multi-track elements (except for two songs in which the master tapes had been lost to the sands of time – these required some extra love to bring up to the standards of the rest...).

"This is a Healey Estate joint from top to bottom; from audio production and restoration, to extensive liner notes and rare photos. We poured our hearts into this project and we hope you enjoy it."

Road House: The Lost Soundtrack tracklisting:

"On The Road Again"

"Confidence Man"

"Long Tall Sally"

"One Foot On The Gravel"

"Hear That Guitar Ring"

"Knock On Wood" (feat. Kathleen Wilhoite)

"I’m Tore Down"

"Roadhouse Blues"

"Travelin’ Band"

"White Room"

"Hoochie Coochie Man"

"When The Night Comes Falling From The Sky"

Bonus tracks:

"Killing Floor"

"I Just Want To Make Love To You"

"Red House"

"Around & Around"

"Foxey Lady"

"Back In The USA"

"Angel"

"One Foot On The Gravel" lyric video: