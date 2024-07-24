THE JEREMY EDGE PROJECT Release New Single And Video "The Black Sheep"

The Black Sheep is the first single off the forthcoming album from Williamsport, Pennsylvania's Jeremy Edge and his band, The Jeremy Edge Project. Although the band is known for bringing their blues influenced rock that is often an amalgam of eclectic influences, this song harkens back to a more traditional blues sound.

Says Jeremy: “With this song, we kind of felt it was a nod to some of the greats like Elmore James, Howlin Wolf, and Muddy Waters as well as a touch of George Thorogood and Ry Cooder. We wanted to do something that was very simple that makes people want to tap their feet.

"Ironically, the lyrics are a tongue in cheek reference to some of the obstacles I’ve had to overcome by coming out of a history in the rock genre and also not being able to put this music into a niche. If we play for the blues purists, they sometimes don’t like it because it’s too hard rock and if we play for the hard rock crowd, it’s just too much blues! So I figured if Willie Dixon was around to write a song about it he would probably just take that and make it into a positive."

"The Black Sheep" is available on all streaming platforms. The music video, produced and directed by Lee Fenstamaker (Directed by SRY), can be viewed below.

Set in prohibition era America, Edge and the gang play bootlegging gangsters who are about to be double crossed by a rival mob played by local roots rockers “Cass and the Bailout Crew”.

The song features Ray Gieda on drums, John DeLowery on bass, Byron Winchester on harmonica and Edge handling guitars and vocals.

The band has toured all over the northeast opening for such acts Lita Ford, Derek St Holmes, Texas Hippie Coalition, Pat Travers and Savannah Dexter. They are in the midst of a string of summer and fall Pennsylvania shows.

Jeremy and crew have also been working on a 2024 album releas,e which will feature a more focused sound that is rich with Americana and storytelling, as well as the heavy riffs, bluesy guitar solos and soulful vocals of past releases.

Look for the new album release from the Jeremy Edge Project in late 2024 along with new tour dates.