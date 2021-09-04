THE JIM HENDRIX EXPERIENCE Live In Copenhagen; Audio Of Full Show Streaming

Uploaded to the official Jimi Hendrix YouTube channel on September 3rd, the audio clip below is The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live In Copenhagen '70. It was shot at K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 3rd, 1970.

The performance features Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell and Billy Cox. The setlist is as follows:

"Stone Free"

"Foxey Lady"

"Message To Love"

"Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)"

"All Along The Watchtower"

"Machine Gun"

"Spanish Castle Magic"

"Ezy Ryder"

"Freedom"

"Red House"

"In From The Storm"

"Purple Haze"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

"Sunshine Of Your Love"

"Hey Joe"

"Fire"