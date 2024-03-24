THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE - Drumeo Shares Showcase Video: The Genius Of MITCH MITCHELL

The Drumeo YouTube channel has shared a new showcase video, this time focusing on The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer, Mitch Mitchell. They look at his roots, being "Jimi's Man", why he is regarded as a fusion pioneer, and more.

Drumeo: "Mitch Mitchell is one of the most important drummers in history. As the drummer for the Jimi Hendrix Experience, he changed the course of drumming by fusing the worlds of jazz and rock. Join Brandon Toews as he dives deep into what made Mitch such an influential drummer."

Originally set for release last November, Titan Comics has announced July 30 as the new release date for the new graphic novel, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze, by writer Mellow Brown, DJ BenHaMeen, and artist Tom Mandrake.

Says Titan Comics: "Here’s your first look at the art for Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze, coming this July! This is a pure rock and roll space opera featuring the legendary Jimi Hendrix as you’ve never seen him before. Written by Mellow Brown and DJ BenHaMeen, with art by Tom Mandrake. First cover featured is the regular cover, followed by the Direct Market Edition which is exclusive to comic shops. Cover art by Tom Mandrake."

Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze description: This epic adventure sees the iconic Jimi Hendrix as you’ve never seen him before! The story sees Hendrix embark on a perilous quest to the very center of the universe in search of a magical talisman powerful enough to unlock the incredible latent power of his trademark sound, so that he can free a diverse population starved of rock ‘n’ roll by a tyrannical intergalactic force hellbent on silencing music and enslaving all life. Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze blends classic sci-fi pulp, and Afro-futurism to craft a psychedelic space odyssey that captures the magic, hope and rebellion that Jimi’s legendary music is known for.