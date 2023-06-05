THE KEENING Signs To Relapse Records; Headline Shows And AGALLOCH Support Date Confirmed

The Keening - the solo musical project of Rebecca Vernon (SubRosa) - signs to Relapse Records and announces live performances in September.

Rebecca Vernon comments: "I'm very excited and honored to join the Relapse family and look forward to the journey ahead with them. This music has been a long time in the making, and a lot of blood, sweat and travail went into it. I hope those who connect with it find it worth the wait. A lot of thanks goes to the many who have helped me along the way, but especially to my family, and Billy Anderson, Andrea Morgan and Nate Carson, who were the most heavily involved in the making of the album."

The Keening weaves a web of lush orchestration, American Gothic sensibilities and wintry murder ballads set against a backdrop of dark, shimmering folk. Vernon’s previous band SubRosa echoes in The Keening’s chamber doom, flowing with flute, strings, harp, French horn, piano, organ and hammered dulcimer. Ultra-melodic forays into haunted bogs, endless wells, secret crimes, jeweled cages and the unenviable curse of being a murder witness abound. Dark as this sounds, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Rebecca Vernon was the lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Salt Lake City’s acclaimed SubRosa. She ended that 13-year project in 2018 to focus on The Keening.

Largely composed at a retreat in Joshua Tree and a friend’s family homestead in Kamas, Utah, The Keening's upcoming album was recorded in December 2020 at Hallowed Halls in Portland, Oregon with “Engine-ear” Billy Anderson. Anderson’s long resume includes such luminaries as Melvins, Neurosis, Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, High on Fire, Bell Witch, Amenra, Agalloch, Cathedral, Cattle Decapitation, Red House Painters, Sick of it All, Sleep, and more.

Anderson collaborated with Vernon and Witch Mountain drummer Nathan Carson as co-producers of the recording of the album. A host of Portland’s finest session musicians lent their talents to the album, including Andrea Morgan of Exulansis on violin.

The Keening is primed to release this brand new album via Relapse Records in 2023. More information about the album will be made available in the weeks and months to come.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown

16 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge

22 - Eugene, OR - John Henry’s

23 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom (with Agalloch, Thief)

(Photo - Angela H. Brown)