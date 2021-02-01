THE KINKS Guitarist DAVE DAVIES On Reuniting - "We’ve Been Talking About It; I Mean There’s A Lot Of Material And, You Know, It Could Still Happen"

In a new interview with Geoff Edgers for Washington Post, Dave Davies, guitarist and co-founder of The Kinks, discusses a number of topics, including a possible band reunion. An excerpt follows:

Q: You reunited about five years ago, and Ray (Davies) got up there and played a song with you. What is the state of play with The Kinks and you and your brother today?

Dave Davies: "We’ve been talking about it. I mean there’s a lot of material and, you know, it could still happen."

Q: I think about 'Lola' and 'Powerman' and the way you worked as partners creatively, but I feel like every time I read about what's going on recently, it's like Ray calls you in and says, 'Dave, I've got some stuff.' But can you really create something special that's a partnership when it feels like not as much of a partnership?

Davies: "Yeah, but when you’re brothers, you’re locked into the emotion, and if there’s a love of connection and music - I mean, music to me, it saved my life when I was a young man because I was a rebellious kid. And a rebellious old man."

Read the complete interview at WashingtonPost.com.