THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Feat. STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND And PARALANDRA Vocalist CASANDRA CARSON Release Official lyric Video For "Worthwhile"

The L.I.F.E. Project, the formidable musical partnership of Grammy nominated Stone Sour guitarist, Josh Rand and co-songwriter & vocalist Casandra Carson, released their self-titled debut EP in July. They have released an official lyric video for the track "Worthwhile". Check it out below.

Rand:"When I started writing music for what would become The L.I.F.E. Project, it was about trying new things in the creative process. Writing songs on piano for the first time was refreshing and exciting. I'm really proud of how all three piano songs turned out, 'Worthwhile' being my favorite."

Order the EP exclusively at this location.

Nurturing the project from concept to execution, the instrumentation was written, arranged, recorded and produced by Rand in his home studio and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Parkway Drive). Completing the collaborative effort with the addition of Carson, The L.I.F.E. Project presents an important milestone in an already decorated career for Rand, one that was punctuated with the addition of a one-of-a-kind vocal lead that understood how to compliment the music with her lyrical pen. The resulting introduction of The L.I.F.E. Project is a five-track EP that offers a complete presentation of a songwriter asserting his stride after more than two decades steeped in his craft. Building off the sonic stamp he established during his six albums, twenty-year tenure with Stone Sour, Rand’s current iteration holds true to his track record, without relying on it, all while penning a new chapter in his artistic anthology.

Stylistically, The L.I.F.E. Project is a fluid combination of classic metal sensibility and Rand’s penchant for pushing the boundaries of contemporary heavy. From the ethereal, cinematic soundscape of the piano-latent ballad in "Worthwhile”, to the sonic sledgehammer of “A World On Fire”, the broad spectrum resonates as especially impressive. Between Rand’s instrumental framework, accentuated by Carson’s ability to articulate poignant stanzas, The L.I.F.E. Project remains a passion project culminating in perfect collaboration.

Tracklisting:

"Ignite"

"Purgatory"

"The Nothingness"

"Worthwhile"

"A World On Fire"

"A World On Fire" lyric video:

"The Nothingness" video:

"Purgatory"