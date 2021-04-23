THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Featuring STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND And PARALANDRA Vocalist CASANDRA CARSON Release Debut Single "The Nothingness"; Official Video Available

Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand and Paralandra Casandra Carson vocalist have teamed up to form The L.I.F.E. Project. Their debut single, "The Nothingness", is now available via all streaming platforms found here. It is the first song from an EP due to be released this summer. Check out the official video for the song below.

Speaking with Behind The Vinyl in May 2020, Rand revealed The L.I.F.E. Project was in the works, although the name hadn't been decided on at the time.

Rand: "It definitely is different than what I think most people would expect. I decided if I was gonna do anything that I wanted it not to sound like tone Sour, because it's going to, to some degree. A lot of them are piano based, and I'm running with it like that. I've also started incorporating all these different instruments - all kinds of crazy percussion and stuff - because I just wanted to have fun and be creative and not try to write the next '30/30-150' or have that pressure of trying to do that."

Photo taken from The L.I.F.E. Project official Facebook page