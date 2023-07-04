Pim Verbeek was a renowned Dutch football manager who was born on March 12, 1956, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. You can visit https://in.1xbet.com/live/horse-racing bet on horses and win big, while also making great football wagers.

He began his professional football career as a player with Sparta Rotterdam in 1975, where he played as a defender. However, Verbeek did not enjoy a long playing career due to persistent injuries and decided to retire from playing football in 1981. All punters can bet on horse racing and football and win big with 1xBet, where the best events from these disciplines are always available.

Becoming a respected coach



After retiring from playing football, Verbeek began his managerial career in the Netherlands. He started his coaching career with SC Heracles Almelo in 1982 and later coached several other clubs. The site 1xBet has top football scores https://in.1xbet.com/line/football/1938952-fifa-world-cup-2032, which can also be used to wager on Dutch teams.

Some of the squads that he coached include:

● Fortuna Sittard;

● Feyenoord;

● and FC Groningen.

Verbeek also had a brief stint as the assistant coach of the South Korean national team before being appointed as the head coach in 2006.

One of his most notable achievements came as a coach of the Australian national team. He was appointed as the head coach of the Socceroos in December 2007, and he guided them to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The 1xBet website has top football scores that can also be used to wager on the Australian national side.



A respected manager that left a huge legacy

Aside from his success with the Australian national team, Verbeek also had stints as the head coach of the Oman and United Arab Emirates national sides. These countries also love cricket, and at https://in.1xbet.com/live/cricket you can wager on their competitions. He was well-respected in the football world for his tactical knowledge and ability to motivate his players.

Verbeek was known for his calm and collected personality both on and off the field. He was also a strong advocate for fair play and sportsmanship, and his teams were often praised for their disciplined and respectful behavior. Verbeek was also an avid reader and enjoyed literature, which he often used as a tool to motivate his players. Visit 1xBet if you want to wager on other highly respected managers too.

Sadly, Verbeek passed away on November 28, 2019, at the age of 63, after a battle with cancer. His contributions to the football world will always be remembered, and his legacy as a successful coach and a respected figure in the sport will continue to inspire future generations of football coaches and players.