THE LAZYS Return To Shake Up Europe

It's been five long years, but finally rambunctious Aussie scamps The Lazys are coming back to Europe. Last seen in The UK at Ramblin' Man and Bloodstock festivals, things were just getting started for these renowned live ruffians when the pandemic hit and all their plans came to a screeching halt.

It's a testament to their love of rock n roll and sheer bloody-minded determination that the band stubbornly refused to give up. The newly announced tour dates in August and September 2024 include headline shows, a number of festivals, and a one-off slot in Bradford with Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons.

Amiable frontman Leon Harrison quips, "It’s been a while between biscuits and beers but to our pals in the UK and Europe, the next round's on us! See ya soon, legends!"

Guitarist Matty Morris adds, "UK and Europe! It’s been way too long between drinks. Been missing you guys since we left in 2019. It’s gonna be awesome to be back. These shows are going to be insane and I can’t bloody wait. Bring it on!"

Tickets are on sale now for the following shows:

August

29 - Manchester, UK - The Star & Garter

30 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain (supporting Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons)

31 - Buckley, UK - Tivoli

September

1 - London, UK - The Black Heart

3 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle

7 - Schupfen, Switzerland - Gravel Pit Festival

8 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

10 - Essen, Germany - Don't Panic

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

14 - Marienmunster, Germany - Altenbergen Rock N Revel Festival

15 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

Most recently, the rabble rousers dished out a veritable shot of adrenaline by way of new song "Rattle Them Bones". Chockful of the exuberant joy their fans love, the single is available on all digital platforms. The track was co-written and produced by long-time collaborator Ian D'Sa of Billy Talent. Listen to "Rattle Them Bones" here, and watch the official video below.

Leon states, "'Rattle Them Bones' embodies our band's trials, tribulations, and resurrection through the pandemic and its aftershock. It was spawned out of frustration during the pandemic, while navigating our way back to what we do best, rockin the stage! It's been five years since we've released new music, and we promise that this track has been worth the wait. It's got screaming guitar riffs, monster drums... it's everything you'd expect from The Lazys and more. Thank you, as always, for your continued support, we can't wait to share this next rockin' chapter with you."

(Photo courtesy of David McDonald Photography)