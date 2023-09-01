The Legacy Of MOTÖRHEAD’s LEMMY KILMISTER And LARRY WALLIS The Focus Of New Compilation, Out Now

Hard-hitting, dynamic, heavy metal duo, Lemmy Kilmister and guitar renegade Larry Wallis, always knew how to push the boundaries of hard rock music. First, through the formation of the behemoth Motörhead, with Wallis as the guitarist hand-picked by Lemmy, and second through their various solo and side projects. Now, the two icons are united, once again, even in the afterlife, with the release of a brand-new music compilation that documents the trials and tribulations of two rock legends from a small West London neighbourhood.

The Boys Of Ladbroke Grove, available today via Cleopatra Records, features 19 tracks from their repertoire including Motörhead, the psychedelic collective Pink Fairies, and Lemmy’s rockabilly side project The Head Cat. The collection also features brand new mixes of Lemmy and Larry’s solo tracks produced by psychobilly heroes The Brains that have never before appeared on physical media.

The CD and vinyl packages come loaded with photos and detailed liner notes tracing the remarkable history of these two pivotal figures, completing the highly-collectible release.

Purchase the digital album here. Purchase the CD/vinyl here.

The Boys Of Ladbroke Grove tracklisting:

"Paradise" (The Brains Mix) - Lemmy & The Upsetters

"Keep Us On The Road" (The Brains Mix) - Motörhead

"Police Car" - Larry Wallis

"Lone Wolf" - Pink Fairies

"Shout It Out Loud" - Lemmy Kilmister

"Crying All Night" - Larry Wallis

"Good Rockin' Tonight" (Alternate Take) - The Head Cat

"On Parole" (The Brains Mix) - Motörhead

"Twist And Shout" - Lemmy Kilmister feat. Scott Ian (Anthrax) & Greg Bissonette (David Lee Roth)

"Leather Forever" (The Brains Mix) - Larry Wallis

"Blue Suede Shoes" - Lemmy & The Upsetters

"I Think It's Coming Back Again" - Larry Wallis

"Old Enough To Know Better" - Larry Wallis

"Stuck On You" - Swing Cats

Bonus tracks:

"Dead Man Riding" (The Brains Mix) - Larry Wallis

"Leather Forever" - Larry Wallis

"Seeing Double" - Larry Wallis

"I Can't See What It's Got To Do With Me" - Larry Wallis

"Are We Having Fun Yet?" - Larry Wallis