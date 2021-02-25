THE LIMIT Feat. PENTAGRAM, TESTORS, THE STOOGES Members Release New Single And Video "Kitty Gone"; Debut Album Due In April

Svart Records unleashes “Kitty Gone”, the raucous new single from The Limit. Another stone-cold ripper with attitude from their forthcoming new album, Caveman Logic, “Kitty Gone” is soulful heavy rock at its finest. Watch the video for “Kitty Gone” below.

Sonny Vincent from The Limit says, “Sometimes all you are left with are the wounds and scars from being bitten, mauled and dragged around town by sweet little 'Kitty'.”

Consisting of members of legendary punk instigators The Stooges, the founders of doom rock Pentagram, legendary NYC punk originators Testors and infamous Portugese metal band Dawnrider, The Limit goes over the edge, to deliver real-deal, soulful rock and roll.

On their new album, Caveman Logic, Bobby Liebling, singer and main-man of Pentagram, one of the originators of early doom rock and an inspiration for generations of heavy rock fans, on vocals, gives the performance of his career, singing like his life depended on it. Sonny Vincent, enigmatic legend of the early NYC punk scene with his band Testors, having been on the road with members of The Velvet Underground, lays down the guitar driven songs, his writing bearing all the hallmarks of ground-breaking rock history in it’s filthy DNA. Phenomenal bass playing from Jimmy Recca, ex-The Stooges, and Ron Asheton’s New Order, gives The Limit the intense and world-class, speaker-destroying bottom end. Joined by Hugo Conim on guitar and Joao Pedro on drums from Portugese band Dawnrider, The Limit fuses star-dust pedigree with an organic incendiary chemistry that’s instantly raw and real. A dream come true to those that know their doom/punk ABC, The Limit brings the past right up to date on Caveman Logic, with an essential, burning passion at the heart of their songs. Seldom has a collaboration of well known stars in music sounded so vigorous and frenzied as The Limit’s caveman-like roar.

The Limit is an astoundingly fresh and hot-blooded shot to the veins that heavy rock needs in this day and age. Conjured forth by stone-age pioneers, Caveman Logic goes to the heart of impassioned heavy rock and punk. To be released on April 9, pre-order Caveman Logic via Svart Records here.

Tracklisting:

"Over Rover"

"Black Sea"

"These Days"

"Human vs Nature"

"Fleeting Thoughts"

"Caveman Logic"

"Sir Lancelot"

"Life’s Last Night"

"When Life Gets Scorched"

"Kitty Gone"

"Death of My Soul"

"Enough’s Enough"

"Kitty Gone" video:

"Black Sea" video:

The Limit lineup:

Bobby Liebling

Jimmy Recca

Sonny Vincent

Hugo Conim

João Pedro Ventura

(Photo - Roberto Raposo)