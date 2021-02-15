THE LION'S DAUGHTER Premiere NSFW Music Video For New Song "Sex Trap"

St. Louis synth metal trio, The Lion's Daughter, will be releasing their fourth full-length, Skin Show, on April 9 via Season Of Mist. The band have released the unnerving and NSFW music video for the new single, "Sex Trap". The clip features visuals from Mothmeister and Guilherme Henriques, the latter of whom created the video. Check it out below.

Skin Show could serve as the soundtrack to Times Square in the 1970s - the epicenter of sin and salacious misdeeds; a haven for sex, drugs, and crime beneath the inviting glow of neon signs from sleazy adult video stores; a place one would not dare walk alone after midnight unless tempted by devil himself. Its deviant, raw, nasty, disturbing, and yet, the most lively, evolved, and polished version of the trio yet.

Skin Show is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Become The Night"

"Curtains"

"Neon Teeth"

"Dead In Dreams"

"Werewolf Hospital"

"Sex Trap"

"Snakeface"

"All Hell Is Mine"

"Skin Show"

"The Chemist"

"Sex Trap" video: