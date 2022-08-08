The Mediatwist Group Announce Their Latest Project, The Virtual Talking Record Label, Producing Music Videos For Top Grossing Artists Including SAMMY HAGAR

In 2006, power couple Aimee and Chris Kurtz started building their ad agency in “the backstage of the world” in Lititz, PA. It has rapidly grown into the leading ad agency in multiple industries besides entertainment, including healthcare, automotive and even restaurants. The company makes use of social media marketing to build brands. This strategy has proven instrumental in the success of many artists and companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kurtz, a marketing genius, uses tools and techniques that he's created to push the biggest brands in the world further in their respected industries. Now he's here to share his knowledge with every business wanting to grow.

TMG have worked with the powerhouse brands like Feld Entertainment who put on shows such as Disney on Ice, Barnum & Bailey Circus, Monster Jam, Supercross, and Marvel Universe Live. TMG's ad campaigns have resulted in sold out arenas across the country.

Recently, the couple launched The Virtual Talking Record Label (VTMC) where they are working on several large projects to produce music videos for iconic and top grossing artists like Sammy Hagar And The Circle. They are creating music videos and capturing live performances in 3D through the art of avatar creation, so that future generations will be afforded the unique opportunity to see artists from the past perform live.

The Virtual Talking Record Label made history when Sammy Hagar And The Circle flew in to Lititz, PA, in April of this year (2022) to film four music videos in one day at the "backstage of the world," Rock Lititz, a massive campus that includes multiple facilities to help fuel the innovative and creative mind. This is something that has never been done before, especially on a shoe string budget. VTMC's mission is to create historic filmaking in never before used spaces.

On July 29, 2022, Sammy Hagar And The Circle released their single "Crazy Times", along with the video that was shot at Rock Lititz. The video can be seen below:

At a later date, Sammy Hagar And The Circle's homage to Elvis Costello's "Pump it Up" video will be released. The director at VTMC used similar angles to capture the essence of the original.

"This project signals the start of a new dawn for TMG in AR/VR and takes us another step closer to leaving our mark on the tech and entertainment sectors.", Aimee Lankford Kurtz, TMG Vice President. The Mediatwist Group recently partnered with tech giant, Microsoft and their AR/VR arm, Avatar Dimension. “We are thrilled to partner up with the unique marketing mind of Chris Kurtz and his MediaTwist team,” said Sovanna Mam, head of production for Avatar Dimension. “Life like 3D holograms and avatars are no longer a dream of the past, they exist today and artists and musicians will begin entertaining in a new digital landscape. Chris is positioned to bridge the digital gap between big brands and big acts in this exciting new medium. Thrilled to have Chris as one of the tech’s biggest evangelists!”

Lititz, PA, the coolest small town in America, is also the home to some of the world's biggest brands in the entertainment industry such as Clair Brothers, Atomic, and TAIT.

(Photo - Times Leader)