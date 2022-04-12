THE MELVINS Announce "The Electric Roach Tour"
April 12, 2022, 8 hours ago
The Melvins, who are wrapping up a sold out tour with Ministry, return to the road this summer for a headlining trek dubbed “The Electric Roach Tour”, the hard-working band’s first headlining run since 2019.
“It’s nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again,” says Buzz Osborne of the outing. “It’s been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!”
Tickets for the six-week tour are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow open on all dates.
Dates:
June
15 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar
16 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s
18 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
21 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s
22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
23 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
25 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
27 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
28 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
29 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theatre
July
1 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
2 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
3 - Detroit, MI - El Club
5 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
6 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Grumpy’s
9 - Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Metro Music Hall
14 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
15 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
17 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall
19 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
20 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
The Melvins released two albums in 2021: Working With God, a newly recorded album featuring the band’s 1983 iteration (Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard), as well as the a 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, which features a career-spanning collection of songs, from 1987’s Gluey Porch Treatments to 2017’s A Walk With Love & Death.
(Photo - Mackie Osborne)