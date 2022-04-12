THE MELVINS Announce "The Electric Roach Tour"

The Melvins, who are wrapping up a sold out tour with Ministry, return to the road this summer for a headlining trek dubbed “The Electric Roach Tour”, the hard-working band’s first headlining run since 2019.

“It’s nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again,” says Buzz Osborne of the outing. “It’s been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!”

Tickets for the six-week tour are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow open on all dates.

Dates:

June

15 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar

16 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s

18 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

21 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s

22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

23 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

24 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

25 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

27 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

28 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

29 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theatre

July

1 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

2 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

3 - Detroit, MI - El Club

5 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

6 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Grumpy’s

9 - Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Metro Music Hall

14 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

15 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

17 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall

19 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

20 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

The Melvins released two albums in 2021: Working With God, a newly recorded album featuring the band’s 1983 iteration (Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard), as well as the a 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, which features a career-spanning collection of songs, from 1987’s Gluey Porch Treatments to 2017’s A Walk With Love & Death.

(Photo - Mackie Osborne)