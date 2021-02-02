THE MERCURY RIOTS Feat. WARNER DRIVE, THE BRAVE ONES, BULLETS AND OCTANE Members To Release Debut Single "Save Me A Drink"

US rock band, The Mercury Riots, is a new group formed by members of popular LA bands, Warner Drive, The Brave Ones, and the infamous Bullets And Octane, this power-trio “super-band” brings a sense of swagger and prowess to the stage.

With soaring guitars from Felipe Rodrigo, unique and charismatic vocals from the bassist/frontman Zachary Kibbee and a rocksteady pulse from Jonny Udell on drums, The Mercury Riots will definitely be a crowd-pleaser when they inevitably hit the road.

“I’d known Jonny for years around the LA music scene, having seen Warner Drive many times. And Felipe and I had already played together in my project and The Brave Ones”, says Zachary Kibbee, the electric and powerful voice of the band. “So when we played together in Bullets it just clicked really well. So well in fact, that we really wanted to explore more music together, we just couldn’t help ourselves.”

Enter The Mercury Riots, a healthy combination of loud, fast, jet-fuel powered rock n roll. Look for the band’s debut single, "Save Me A Drink", which is coming soon.

The Mercury Riots is:

Zachary Kibbee - Vocals, Bass

Felipe Rodrigo - Guitars

Jonny Udell - Drums