The Metal Voice Remembers MARSHA ZAZULA With Video Interview - "The Godmother Of Heavy Metal; Your Legacy Will Live On"

On January 10th it was announced that the longtime wife of Jon Zazula (aka Jonny Z) - who is also a partner/co-founder of Megaforce Records - Marsha Zazula has passed away at her home in Florida at the age of 68. “We will love you to eternity,” the family writes. “Rest in peace with our love.”

The Metal Voice host Jimmy Kay has posted the following message:

"Marsha Zazula R.I.P. I would like to share this interview clip as a tribute to Marsha for the world to remember what an intelligent, kind, supportive and funny person she was. The Metal Voice sends our sincere condolences to the Zazula family.

R.I.P. Marsha Zazula, January 10, 2021. The Godmother of Heavy Metal. Your legacy will live on."

Two of The Big Four, Anthrax and Metallica, have taken to social media in tribute to Marsha.

Anthrax offered: "It’s with much sadness that we hear of the passing of Marsha Zazula. A true pioneer along with Jonny Z. Those two were responsible for changing all our lives. Hard to put into words what a world this might be without their belief and dedication to metal and all of us. Our love to her family."

Metallica wrote: "Rest In Peace, Marsha. Thank you for everything. Much love to Jonny Z & the Zazula family."

BraveWords sends our sincere condolences to the Zazula family and friends in this difficult time of loss and mourning.

(Photo of Marsha Zazula courtesy of Jon Zazula's Facebook)