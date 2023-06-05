THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY Launch Music Video For Cover Of KORN's "Blind"

Italy’s blackened deathcore outfit, The Modern Age Slavery, recently released their fourth studio album, 1901 | The First Mother, via their new label, Fireflash Records. The album includes a unique cover version of the Korn classic, “Blind”, a band favorite, although Korn does not belong to the death metal strand.

“We just wanted to make a cover that would actually stand out since, differently from all the other tracks, it is not full The Modern Age style. It is actually the first time we insert some clean vocals which are not in the background. We are all curious of what our listeners and friends will think about it...”, comments the band.

Tracklisting:

“Pro Patria Mori”

“KLLD”

“Irradiate All The Earth”

“The Hip”

“Lilibeth”

“Overture To Silence”

“OXYgen”

“Nytric”

“Victoria’s Death”

“The Age Of Great Men”

“Blind” (Korn cover)

