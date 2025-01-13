THE MOODY BLUES’ JOHN LODGE Announces New Dates For "Performs Days Of Future Passed Tour"

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock And Roll Hall of Famer, will be back on the road in February and March with his electrifying ‘Performs Days Of Future Past’ show, featuring a first set of Moody Blues classic hits, and a second set of this iconic album, performed in its entirety.

The tour kicks off on February 19 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, and includes 12 dates in the NE, Midwest and Florida, plus his appearance on the Rock and Romance Cruise, sailing out of Fort Lauderdale on March 15. Then John will be taking his show to the UK for the very first time - ‘Bringing It Home’!

All dates are now on sale, with limited VIP packages available, go to johnlodge.com/tour.

This is a unique opportunity to hear fan favorites such as "Isn’t Life Strange", "Legend Of A Mind", "I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)" and "Ride My See-Saw", plus this groundbreaking album. John and his band lovingly recreate these classic songs, in full symphonic glory, and together with his tributes to his bandmates, and the mesmerizing video of Graeme Edge reciting his poetry, the audience is truly transported back to Moody Blues concerts of the past.

Following a stroke at the end of 2023, John has gone from strength to strength, driven by his love for this music, and his deeply held desire to continue to share it with the fans. The critically acclaimed shows in July and November 2024 are testament to his passion and commitment, and as John says, his hope is that people leave with a little bit of joy, and certainly the audience can be seen leaving with Moodies magic around them.

Joining John on stage are his 10,000 Light Years Band featuring Alan Hewitt and Billy Ashbaugh (from the Moody Blues touring band), Duffy King and Jason Charboneau, plus Jon Davison of YES will again be joining John on stage to provide his soaring vocals on "Nights In White Satin" and "Tuesday Afternoon".

“A lot of these places we used to go to as the Moody Blues, and I just want to give the fans a sense of that time again. It may not be a Moody Blues show, but Alan, Billy, Duffy, Jason and, of course Jon, create an incredible energy on stage, and such beautiful music. Then when Graeme appears on screen, and I turn to hear his beautiful words, it all makes me feel part of something very special, and I can feel I share it with the audience. Being on stage with them all, I think we all smile together, all of us on stage, and all of those in the audience. It’s a little moment away from the challenges of life.”

Check out the tour video below.

Tour dates

February

19 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

20 - Cary Hall - Lexington, MA

22 - Shubert Theater - New Haven, CT

23 - The Vogel - Red Bank, NJ

25 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

26 - Westbury Music Fair - Westbury, NY

28 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IL

March

1 - Genesee Theater - Waukegan, IL

3 - Orpheum Theatre - Sioux City, IA

5 - Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

15 - 22 - Rock and Romance Cruise

23 - The Villages, FL

24 - The Center of Anna Maria Island, FL

April

6 - Birmingham Town Hall - Birmingham, UK

8 - Royal Northern College of Music - Manchester, UK

9 - Pavilion Theatre - Glasgow, UK

11 - Union Chapel - London, UK

14 - St George’s - Bristol, UK

15 - G Live - Guildford, UK

Days Of Future Passed was released 58 years ago, and was arguably the start of progressive rock. John has surrounded himself with a band who put simply, love performing together, and who appreciate and respect the legacy of the music. The Moodies may not perform any more, and the loss of Graeme, Ray and Mike is felt deeply, but this show honours John’s friends and the music.

The electrifying show will also be in support of John’s new EP Love Conquers All out on February 14, and available now for pre-order on Amazon and other online stores. Signed copies are also available including limited edition vinyl. The first single, "Love Will Conquer All" is available now on all streaming services and hit the #1 spot over New Year on the Fab Chart.

For the US (including the limited edition 180g violet vinyl, hand signed by John), head here. For the UK (including the limited edition 180g blue vinyl with a special hand signed insert), head here.

Check out the first single, "Love Will Conquer All", below:

(Photo - Brian Aris)