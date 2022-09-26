The Most Beautiful Casinos In the World | The Best Of 2022

Many people usually think playing casino games online is the in-thing to do. Bonuses, for example, VulkanVegas 25 euro, is something they offer and brick-mortar casinos can’t. Convenience is another thing. Lastly, online casinos aren’t limited with space, which enables them to offer thousands of games.

Land-based casinos, on the other hand, offer an authentic gambling experience. One where you interact with other players at the tables, hear people shout in joy as they win big at the machines, and many other shenanigans.

But beyond this, some of these establishments are a sight to marvel at. They are not only designed to whizz but also offer five-star treatment that rivals some of the best hotels in the world. In case you are wondering which are some of the best of these casinos, we’ve prepared a list for you.

From the ever-popular The Venetian in Macao to the Hard Rock Casino in Canada and Crown Perth in Australia, I’ve decided to round up some of the most beautiful casinos in the world.

The Hard Rock Casino – Vancouver, Canada

The largest casino in British Columbia in terms of floor space (80,000 sq ft (7,400 m2)), Vancouver’s Hard Rock Casino offers an assortment of table games. These include craps, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack, to name a few.

The casino was opened on 13 October 2001. In 2006, it was renovated to include a modern multi-storey car pack (capable of accommodating 1,600 cars), seven food courts, and a 1,000-seat theatre dedicated to music and comedy performances.

That’s not all. If you are a big fan of slot machines, you can pick from 1,000 games. These machines come with state-of-the-art features such as comfortable sitting spaces. There are also 12 poker tables fully serviced by professional dealers. And if you are accustomed to a VIP experience, the VIP high limit salon has 10 tables for baccarat and 2 private tables.

Crown Perth – Perth, Western Australia

Located a short distance to the east of Perth, Crown Perth is one of the oldest casinos in Australia, having been established on 30 December 1985.

The original owners passed the ownership to The Packer family in 2004 before passing their shares down to Crown Limited in 2007. In 2012, Crown Perth was renovated. In 2016, a new six-star was incorporated into the building, adding to its glitzy image.

Crown Perth is usually operational throughout the year – operating 24 hours a day. It makes it a good destination for anyone looking to play a game any time of the day or night. The establishment has over 2,500 coin-operated machines and 350 table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, dice, keno, dominoes, and many others.

*Crown Perth doesn’t offer slot machine games as they are banned in the state.

The Hippodrome Casino – London, England

Located in the heart of Westminster, UK’s iconic Hippodrome Casino was built in 1990, not as a casino but as a show venue. During this time, it opened its doors to hundreds of thousands of revealers who witnessed the likes of Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra, Julie Andrews, and Charlie Chaplain perform on stage.

In 2009, the establishment was leased to the Hippodrome Group of Casinos. Since then, it has been offering cutting-edge entertainment to casino players from all over the world. Their services are so good that it was named “Best Land-based Casino” at the Totally Gaming 2013 Awards.

Like most British casinos, the Hippodrome isn’t as big as Perth or Hardrock Casinos. The result is an intimate gaming experience and atmosphere. As of 2021, The Hippodrome Westminster offers 125 gaming machines and 50 table games. Their doors are usually open 24 hours a day, including public holidays.

The Venetian Macao – Cotai Strip, Macau

If you’ve always thought the WinStar or Foxwoods casinos in the USA are the largest – think again! Catch a flight to Macau and visit The Venetian Macao – the largest land-based casino built in human history. With 550,000 square feet of floor space, there are 3,400 slot machines to play and 800 table games on offer.

And it’s not just the space the casino is known for. The architects designed the establishment after Venice, which makes the interior suitably elegant and opulent. There is a canal running inside the establishment, complete with chirruping gondoliers.

The playing section is split into four sections. Visit the Imperial House, Red Dragon, Golden Fish, and Phoenix and play casino games to your heart’s content. You can, alternatively, visit the Cotai Arena where you can watch concerts or live sports. Whatever your heart desires, you can rest assured you’ll find it here.