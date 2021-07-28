The Most Popular Dance Styles to Take Private Dance Lessons

Today, dancing has become a real rage all over the world. Be it social media, television or movies or even the streets, dance challenges, shows, and flash mobs have become very popular. Dancing allows one to express oneself while offering physical and mental refreshment. It also improves your social skills and boosts confidence. With private dance lessons, you can learn the most popular dance styles of the day.

Are you wondering which styles are leading the charts right now? Go through this curated list:

Contemporary Dance

With social media features such as stories and reels, people are no longer fond of rigid techniques or painstakingly choreographed dance. Spontaneity, along with the scope for personal expressions, is the choice of the day.

This is what makes contemporary dance so popular today. In the contemporary dance lesson, you can improve your flexibility and master the art of self-expression.

Salsa

Salsa has been an all-time favorite among dance lovers, and not surprisingly, it still tops the chart. For couples who want to rekindle their romance through dance, salsa can be a great choice. For the ones who would like to go solo, they can explore the new sub-styles of salsa.

Salsa is also a great full-body exercise. So it can help you reach your fitness goals too.

Waltz

Do you have your wedding or any other social event coming up soon? Learn the Waltz and become a star of the ballroom. What makes Waltz so popular in this time-constrained world is that it is quite easy to learn and master. It is also a great dance form for beginners as it will catapult your interest to learn other dance forms.

Kizomba

A unique yet popular dance form today is the Kizomba. A form of Latin dance, it is focused on intimacy, and that makes the love aspect of the dance. To become a Kizomba expert, you will need to follow a strict practice routine. So go for it only if you are ready to make that commitment.

Street Jazz

A cool combination of the hip hop style with classic moves from jazz, street jazz is a great dance style to learn. The name street jazz comes from the fact that most of the moves of this dance form came from outside the professional dance studios, such as parties and clubs.

Since it's a high energy dance, it improves your strength and endurance with time. People who are interested in being a part of flash mobs can also opt for street jazz.

Rumba

If high energy is not your pick, then rumba may be a style that you would like to explore. With a slow rhythm, the dance involves sensual and passionate movements. If you are naturally graceful, rumba can help you perfect your moves. This dance form, too, is quite easy, and beginners too can opt for it.

Trends keep on changing. So pick a style that you are actually passionate about and dance like a pro in no time.