The Mystifying Parallels Between Heavy Metal Music & Mythology-Based Casino Games

Heavy metal has been dominating the music industry as far back as the late 60s and early 70s. It's a lyrical labyrinth of intense emotion, known for bringing like-minded communities together in celebration of their favorite artists and sounds. Its influence is huge, and in this article, we'll be exploring its reach in the online casino gaming industry. What may seem like a peculiar connection between the two, is actually an unwavering parallel that we think deserves some attention.

The History of Heavy Metal

No definitive answer can be given as to who kick-started this beloved music genre. But there are certainly pioneers who can be attributed to its successful introductory that would launch heavy metal into the mainstream spotlight. It's all subjective, but bands and artists like Led Zepplin, Jimi Hendrix, and The Who were prominent figures that would help revolutionize the genre and create new, innovative sounds that would influence a style of heavy metal we can still feel today. Now, we're blessed with bands like Metallica, Korn, and Slipknot, all of whom own their individual sound, but can collectively link their passion for heavy metal to their metal-loving ancestors that came before them.

The Themes of Heavy Metal

Not only does heavy metal music evoke a lot of powerful emotions, but you can also find repeated themes of direct reference to mythology. For instance, there are Viking-inspired metal bands, including Bathory (who split in 2004) and Tyr, created in 1998 and still going to this day. The name Tyr is a reference to the Norse God, Tyr.

The influence of mythology on the metal genre is up for interpretation, but it could be suggested that the connection comes from the expressive nature of the Viking religion, often measured by war and violence, and the art of capturing this in musical form. This can be backed up by the choice of lyrics used in Tyr's songs. For example, in their track, 'Blood of Heroes', the lyrics read: 'Legends should recall their iron will. Warrior skill. And how far away they fought.'



Where Heavy Metal Meets Casino Gaming

Like heavy metal music, online casino games often use mythology as the premise for their content. There is an abundance of Viking-themed slots, like Viking Runecraft, where those with an interest in Norse mythology will recognize themes like the use of a Norse warrior, Viking helmets, runes, and an axe. Less subtle in its name is Rings of Odin, a casino game that puts the Norse God of war and death center stage. Online slots go beyond just Viking mythology, too. Book of Dead is one such slot that's inspired by Ancient Egypt. These styles of slots are often accompanied by immersive stories, reinforced by visually appealing mythological objects, both of which you can find in mythology-based metal music. Slots like these are often made more accessible with the encouragement of free spins and no-deposit UK bonuses, too, somewhat of a reflection on the metal music genre that also promotes inclusivity.

Some would say that online casino slots and heavy metal music are an unlikely pairing. But when it comes to the allure of mythology, it seems that both mediums share a common interest. It's been an interesting topic to explore, and if you happen to be a heavy metal, Viking, and casino gaming fan, it seems you're in for a treat.