THE NATIVE HOWL Release Video For Cover Of "God's Gonna Cut You Down" By JOHNNY CASH

Purveyors of their own genre-blurring sound "Thrash Grass", The Native Howl has breathed new life into Johnny Cash's brooding "God's Gonna Cut You Down" with their fresh reimagination of the song and accompanying music video (via Sumerian Records). Speaking about the track, the band commented:

"It was a privilege to honor Johnny Cash by following Frankie Nasso’s vision for this project. This song and video have a very different tone than anything in our repertoire thus far, and the writing/arrangement process was just as unique to us. We are grateful to Jay Ruston for helping us capture the studio magic of its’ assembly, and create a new Howl soundscape, of which we are very proud!”

Stream "God's Gonna Cut You Down" here and watch the music video below.

After winning Season 1 of the hit TV series No Cover and signing with Sumerian Records, The Native Howl released tracks "Can't Sleep", "Sons Of Destruction", and most recently, "Mercy" featuring the inimitable Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.

Don't miss your chance to see The Native Howl's incendiary live show on the Age Of Entitlement Tour with the legendary GWAR, Brujeria, and Brat. Grab your tickets now at this location. Confirmed dates are as listed:

September

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

16 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

The Native Howl is:

Alex Holycross - Guitar, Bouzouki, Lead Vocals

Jake Sawicki - Guitar, Banjo, Vocals

Mark Chandler - Bass, Vocals

Zach Bolling - Drums, Percussion

For further details, visit The Native Howl on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Bryan Beasley)