THE NATIVE HOWL Unleash New Album, Sons Of Destruction, Via Sumerian Records
October 6, 2024, an hour ago
"Thrash Grass" pioneers The Native Howl have unleashed their new album, Sons Of Destruction, which was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour) via Sumerian Records.
In celebration of the release, the genre-blending quartet has dropped the official lyric video for "B.O.G.". Speaking about this news, the band shares: "Sons Of Destruction is a collection of music addressing one of the most paradoxical elements of the human condition: the creation of one’s own demise. Looking at this concept through our Thrash Grass lenses, we truly are so grateful for the opportunity to share it with the world!"
After winning Season 1 of the hit TV series No Cover, The Native Howl has since released the titular album title track "Sons Of Destruction", "Can't Sleep", "Mercy" featuring Lzzy Hale, and most recently, their fresh reimagination of Johnny Cash's haunting "God's Gonna Cut You Down". Altogether, the tracks have amassed 1.2 million views on YouTube and over 564k streams on Spotify alone. Sons Of Destruction is available now on all streaming platforms.
Tracklisting:
"Can't Sleep"
"Mercy" (feat. Lzzy Hale)
"B.O.G."
"Sons Of Destruction"
"Waco"
"No True Scotsman"
"In Death"
"Stockholm Syndrome"
"Wide Is The River"
"God's Gonna Cut You Down"
"Devil I've Become"
Don't miss The Native Howl's electrifying live show across the US alongside Struggle Jennings and Huey Mack on the El Camino Tour. Confirmed dates are as follows:
October
20 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
23 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
24 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social
27 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club
30 - Columbus, OH - Skullys Music Diner
November
1 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
3 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
4 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
7 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
8 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
9 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall
13 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
14 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
16 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
(Photo credit: Bryan Beasley)