THE NATIVE HOWL Unleash New Album, Sons Of Destruction, Via Sumerian Records

"Thrash Grass" pioneers The Native Howl have unleashed their new album, Sons Of Destruction, which was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour) via Sumerian Records.

In celebration of the release, the genre-blending quartet has dropped the official lyric video for "B.O.G.". Speaking about this news, the band shares: "Sons Of Destruction is a collection of music addressing one of the most paradoxical elements of the human condition: the creation of one’s own demise. Looking at this concept through our Thrash Grass lenses, we truly are so grateful for the opportunity to share it with the world!"

After winning Season 1 of the hit TV series No Cover, The Native Howl has since released the titular album title track "Sons Of Destruction", "Can't Sleep", "Mercy" featuring Lzzy Hale, and most recently, their fresh reimagination of Johnny Cash's haunting "God's Gonna Cut You Down". Altogether, the tracks have amassed 1.2 million views on YouTube and over 564k streams on Spotify alone. Sons Of Destruction is available now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Can't Sleep"

"Mercy" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"B.O.G."

"Sons Of Destruction"

"Waco"

"No True Scotsman"

"In Death"

"Stockholm Syndrome"

"Wide Is The River"

"God's Gonna Cut You Down"

"Devil I've Become"

Don't miss The Native Howl's electrifying live show across the US alongside Struggle Jennings and Huey Mack on the El Camino Tour. Confirmed dates are as follows:

October

20 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

23 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

24 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

27 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

30 - Columbus, OH - Skullys Music Diner

November

1 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

2 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

3 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

4 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

7 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

8 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

9 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

10 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

13 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

14 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

16 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

(Photo credit: Bryan Beasley)