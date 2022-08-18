THE NATIVE HOWL - Winners Of Band Competition TV Series No Cover - Release Video For "Sons Of Destruction"

Hailing from Leonard, MI, The Native Howl (winners of the hit TV series No Cover) have released their new single and music video for "Sons Of Destruction", the first after signing with Sumerian Records. Speaking on their new agreement with Sumerian and experience on No Cover, the band shares:

"Sumerian Records is the first record label that we in The Native Howl have come across that has matched our level of excitement and passion for original music. They have their thumb on the pulse of the modern industry, whilst retaining the integrity and zeal of times past. We are beyond stoked to work with a team that has a genuine love of musical creation."

"We in The Native Howl were honored to take part in this competition. We found the concept of the show itself (to judge musicians based on compositional ability rather than performance alone) to be noble; and its execution, exemplary. After a decade as a band, and through the grueling Covid era, we must thank No Cover for being the galvanization required to save our group, and for proving to us that there is now more than ever a necessity for original music in the world.”

The Native Howl is an American “Thrash Grass” band from Leonard, MI. A newly-coined genre from their 2016 release of the same name, they combine the aggressiveness and intensity of thrash metal with the melodicism and precision of bluegrass. The band has toured 45 of the 50 U.S. States as well as Canada, naming highlights such as the Rock Legends Cruise, closing FloydFest, and performing The National Anthem before The Chicago Bulls’ game at United Center in Chicago. Recently, they just wrapped up a national tour with Gwar.

See The Native Howl on the road starting this month with Black Label Society and Jared James Nichols, and in September with Airbourne. Confirmed dates are listed below.

Supporting Black Label Society and Jared James Nichols:

August

30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

31 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

September

2 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

3 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

4 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Supporting Airbourne:

September

9 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

15 - Québec City, QC - Impérial Bell

16 - Saguenay, QC - Festival Saint-Honoré dans l'Vent (Friday)

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

23 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

28 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid Cabaret

30 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

October

1 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

5 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

7 - San Francisco, CA - Starline Social Club

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

For further details, visit TheNativeHowl.com.