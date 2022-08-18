THE NATIVE HOWL - Winners Of Band Competition TV Series No Cover - Release Video For "Sons Of Destruction"
Hailing from Leonard, MI, The Native Howl (winners of the hit TV series No Cover) have released their new single and music video for "Sons Of Destruction", the first after signing with Sumerian Records. Speaking on their new agreement with Sumerian and experience on No Cover, the band shares:
"Sumerian Records is the first record label that we in The Native Howl have come across that has matched our level of excitement and passion for original music. They have their thumb on the pulse of the modern industry, whilst retaining the integrity and zeal of times past. We are beyond stoked to work with a team that has a genuine love of musical creation."
"We in The Native Howl were honored to take part in this competition. We found the concept of the show itself (to judge musicians based on compositional ability rather than performance alone) to be noble; and its execution, exemplary. After a decade as a band, and through the grueling Covid era, we must thank No Cover for being the galvanization required to save our group, and for proving to us that there is now more than ever a necessity for original music in the world.”
The Native Howl is an American “Thrash Grass” band from Leonard, MI. A newly-coined genre from their 2016 release of the same name, they combine the aggressiveness and intensity of thrash metal with the melodicism and precision of bluegrass. The band has toured 45 of the 50 U.S. States as well as Canada, naming highlights such as the Rock Legends Cruise, closing FloydFest, and performing The National Anthem before The Chicago Bulls’ game at United Center in Chicago. Recently, they just wrapped up a national tour with Gwar.
See The Native Howl on the road starting this month with Black Label Society and Jared James Nichols, and in September with Airbourne. Confirmed dates are listed below.
Supporting Black Label Society and Jared James Nichols:
August
30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
31 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
September
2 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
3 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club
4 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Supporting Airbourne:
September
9 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
15 - Québec City, QC - Impérial Bell
16 - Saguenay, QC - Festival Saint-Honoré dans l'Vent (Friday)
17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
23 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
25 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
28 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid Cabaret
30 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
October
1 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
5 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
7 - San Francisco, CA - Starline Social Club
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
For further details, visit TheNativeHowl.com.