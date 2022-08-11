THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Premier Music Video For New Single "Black Stars And Diamonds"

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a music video for their new single, "Black Stars And Diamonds". Stream the song here, and watch the clip below.

Frontman Björn Strid reveals the story behind the video: “After our incredible show at Metalfest in Plzen, some of us decided to stay for another day in the heart of Prague. As we had a new gem up our sleeves we couldn’t resist to record a video for it. We therefore spent 8 hours riding at the back of a trailer through Prague while waving with cupped hands and met nothing but smiles and excitement from people in the streets. It was an incredible hot day that turned into a tropical night and this is what came out of it! Enjoy and crank it loud!”

This release also marks a change in the lineup with the addition of a new backing vocalist. Björn excitedly comments: “We are very thrilled to officially welcome the amazing Åsa Lundman to the fold! This marks a new era for the band as her and Anna Brygård unite as the unstoppable back up duo The Aeromanticas. Make sure you follow them on social media! We are very thrilled to share this new single with you, which debuts this amazing back up duo. The future looks so damn bright you ought to use the bottom of champagne bottles as goggles! Enjoy!”

Lineup:

Björn Strid – Lead and Backing vocals

David Andersson – Guitars

Sharlee D’Angelo – Bass

Sebastian Forslund – Guitars, percussion

Jonas Källsbäck – Drums

John Manhattan Lönnmyr – Keyboards

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

Åsa Lundman– Backing Vocals