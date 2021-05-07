THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Turn It Up To 11 With New Single "White Jeans"; Music Video

It's time to dust off the champagne flutes, pour a sparkling drink and dance through your living rooms again. Today, Sweden's one and only classic rock cabin crew embrace the first sun rays of a promising summer with their new single, "White Jeans".

Together with the sweet tunes of a summer anthem-to-be, Sweden's one and only classic rock cabin crew shares a video featuring the well-known Swedish TV personality Frederik Lexfors. Check out the video below.

The band states: "If this song doesn't make you wanna get up from your worn out brown velvet couch and throw on your crisp snow white jeans and throw a dance-off in the streets with your neighbors, nothing will! Spring is here, time to strut!"

The Night Flight Orchestra released their last album, Aeromantic, in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Lineup:

Björn Strid – Lead and Backing vocals

David Andersson – Guitars

Sharlee D’Angelo – Bass

Sebastian Forslund – Guitars, percussion

Jonas Källsbäck – Drums

John Manhattan Lönnmyr – Keyboards

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

AnnaMia Bonde – Backing Vocals