THE NOCTAMBULANT Stream "Hellrazor" Video

Florida's The Noctambulant have released their stunning video for "Hellrazor". The song is from their upcoming album of the same name which will be released on March 5th. The song is the perfect representation of how the band has transformed from straightforward melodic black metal into an aesthetic more authentic to their southern Floridian roots.

Frontman E. Helvete commented, “For me personally, this rebrand and music video was very personal. The video was shot on our family property, of which I”m the 4th generation to live here. I spent so many years trying to fit into the Scandanavian/European motif, that it started to feel disingenuous. So after our last album, The Cold And Formless Deep, the band and I decided to look at what makes us unique in the Black Metal landscape, and that is our origin. From the swamps and bayous of the south, we found a love of extreme metal tempered with our own brand and influences.”