THE NOVA HAWKS Release "Redemption" Lyric Video

The Nova Hawks are a British blues rock n' roll band centred around two talented musicians in vocalist Heather Leoni and guitarist Rex Roulette. Look out for the bands stomping blues-rock debut, Redemption, on February 12. Pre-order here. A lyric video for the title track "Redemption" can be found below.

The songs The Nova Hawks concocted for their debut album, Redemption, came about while writing between London, the West Midlands, New York, and Los Angeles. They found their musical path by binding the styles of each unique location where they wrote, adding the roots of British rock, the desert sounds of California, the rawkus leads of New York City, the smokey ambience of London, and then spiced up the mixture by looking to the gospel roots of the blues.

"Each song on the album will tell it's own story, intertwining personal memoirs of love, heartbreak, overcoming loss and life, defining personal experiences to date. We incorporated these themes within the lyrics to counterbalance each instrument on the album, which pave their own path too. Combined with Gospel Roots and exploring darker themes, this album is something we are truly proud of,” says singer Heather Leoni.

Tracklisting:

"Voodoo"

"Redemption"

"Dusty Heart"

"Witxh"

"Technicolor"

"Pills"

"Run Wild"

"Locked Inside"

"Greed Or Glory"

"Love Games (Tuesday's Blues)"

"Redemption" lyric video:

"Voodoo" video: