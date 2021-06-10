THE OBSESSED And THE SKULL Announce Co-Headlining US Tour

The Obsessed and The Skull will join forces for a US co-headlining tour this summer. Set to commence July 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, the doom rock caravan will wind its way through nearly two-dozen cities, drawing to a close on August 16 in Rochester, New York. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

July

29 - Now That’s Class - Cleveland, OH **

30 - Club Garibaldi - Milwaukee WI

31 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago IL

August

1 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN (matinee show)

1 - Diamond Pub - Louisville, KY (evening show)

2 - Brickyard Bar - Knoxville, TN

3 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

4 - George’s Majestic - Fayetteville, AR

5 - Bears - Shreveport, LA

6 - Division Brewery/Grrowl - Arlington, TX

7 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX ##

7 - Ripple Fest @ Texas Ski Ranch - New Braunfels, TX ^^

8 - Lost Well - Austin, TX

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX **

10 - Freetown Boom Boom Room - Lafayette, LA **

10 - Santos - New Orleans, LA ##

11 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

12 - Pour House - Raleigh, NC

13 - Cafe 611 – Frederick, MD

14 - GoldSounds - Brooklyn, NY

15 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

16 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

** - The Obsessed only

## - The Skull only

^^ - Wino Solo

(The Obsessed photo by Susie Costantino, The Skull photo by Alyssa Hermann)