THE OBSESSED And THE SKULL Announce Co-Headlining US Tour
June 10, 2021, 18 minutes ago
The Obsessed and The Skull will join forces for a US co-headlining tour this summer. Set to commence July 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, the doom rock caravan will wind its way through nearly two-dozen cities, drawing to a close on August 16 in Rochester, New York. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.
Tour dates:
July
29 - Now That’s Class - Cleveland, OH **
30 - Club Garibaldi - Milwaukee WI
31 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago IL
August
1 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN (matinee show)
1 - Diamond Pub - Louisville, KY (evening show)
2 - Brickyard Bar - Knoxville, TN
3 - Growlers - Memphis, TN
4 - George’s Majestic - Fayetteville, AR
5 - Bears - Shreveport, LA
6 - Division Brewery/Grrowl - Arlington, TX
7 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX ##
7 - Ripple Fest @ Texas Ski Ranch - New Braunfels, TX ^^
8 - Lost Well - Austin, TX
9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX **
10 - Freetown Boom Boom Room - Lafayette, LA **
10 - Santos - New Orleans, LA ##
11 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA
12 - Pour House - Raleigh, NC
13 - Cafe 611 – Frederick, MD
14 - GoldSounds - Brooklyn, NY
15 - Alchemy - Providence, RI
16 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY
** - The Obsessed only
## - The Skull only
^^ - Wino Solo
(The Obsessed photo by Susie Costantino, The Skull photo by Alyssa Hermann)