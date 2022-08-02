THE OFFERING To Release Seeing The Elephant Album In November; "Wasp" Music Video Posted

The Offering has released their new track and music video for "Wasp". The song is off of the band’s forthcoming full-length album, Seeing The Elephant, which is set for release on November 4. Check out the band’s 7 minute politically-charged opening track, below.

With Seeing the Elephant, The Offering have woven together a record as rich, adventurous and heartfelt as anything you’re bound to hear anytime soon. Conceived during the chaos of the 2020 protests and the ensuing warzone of cultural upheaval, Seeing the Elephant is a challenging (and ultimately rewarding) record for extreme times.

“’Wasp’ is first and foremost a chew out,” states Alexander Richichi (vocals) about “Wasp”.

Nishad George (guitar) adds, “’Wasp’ is one of the most ambitious songs we’ve ever made. It was written only just a month before hitting the studio! We felt that with such a bold and emotionally charged album, we needed to set the mood and start as aggressive as possible. 'Wasp' is, to us, a seven minute statement to let everyone know that we are back, we have much to say, and that musically, we’re as free and unhindered as ever.”

Vocalist Alex Richichi and guitarist Nishad George construct a new framework from past work with the help of mixer Zach Weeks (Kvelertak, The Armed) at the Salem, Massachusetts’ renowned God City Studios, proving The Offering as a band that not only challenges the norm but one that will refine and redefine them.

In the past, the foursome have warmed crowds for diverse acts such as Primal Fear, Rhapsody of Fire, Prong, Genitorturers, 36 Crazyfists, and have been a fan-favorite at the main stage of the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival. Right before the release of Home they played European festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Fezen Festival and Gefle Metal Festival.

The Offering is:

Alexander Richichi (vocals)

Nishad George (guitar)

Spencer Metela (bass)

Steve Finn (drums)

(Top photo - Nick Chance; Band photo - Rossetti Photography)