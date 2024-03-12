THE OSBOURNES Discuss Upcoming Feature Film On OZZY & SHARON - "I Want To Be Alive To F@cking See It," Says Ozzy; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below. Among the topics discussed is the upcoming Polygram Entertainment feature film on the lives and epic love story of Ozzy and Sharon, currently in development. Find out who the family think should play the couple below.

Episode description: Dive into the world of cinema with the Osbournes in this exciting episode! From shocking movie secrets to scandalous fan theories, the family leaves no stone unturned. In "Go to the Movies," they discuss everything from the impact of classic films to the evolution of the movie star concept. Get ready for candid reviews, unfiltered discussions, and jaw-dropping revelations as they explore the best and worst movies of all time. Plus, hear wild fan theories about iconic films like Willy Wonka and Grease. Don't miss this entertaining and insightful episode packed with Hollywood's juiciest secrets and the Osbournes' trademark wit!