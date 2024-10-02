THE OSBOURNES To Appear At Son Of Monsterpalooza In October 2024; Ultimate Sin VIP Package Available

The entire Osbourne Family—Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly - will be at Son Of Monsterpalooza from October 11th - 13th at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center & Hotel in Burbank, California.⁣

Don’t miss your chance for autographs and photo ops with the entire family. Secure your spot with Ozzy with the Ultimate Sin VIP Package - the ultimate experience.

Below is an episode from The Osbournes: The Basement Tapes Original MTV Series, Season One Episode Two. Relieve the 2002 nostalgia!

The Osbournes: The Basement Tapes Original MTV Series, Season One Episode One.

