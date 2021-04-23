THE OUTFIT Release Cover Of CHEAP TRICK's "Elo Kiddies"; Music Video

The Outfit returns with their new single, "Elo Kiddies", which was originally released in 1977 by Cheap Trick. The Outfit’s version of "Elo Kiddies" captures the spirit of the original while instilling a modern hard rock sound that fans will love.

Drummer Mark Nawara says, "Cheap Trick has always been one of my all-time favorite bands. I especially love their debut album's raw hard edge sound. Rick Nielsen wrote a real classic with 'Elo Kiddies.' I brought it to the guys to jam at rehearsal and we just loved how it sounded, so we decided to record it and release it."

Watch the video below, and stream "Elo Kiddies" on all digital platforms here.

The Outfit formed in 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The band is made up of veteran musicians with a forward thinking attitude to make an impact with a fresh new sound in today's music scene. The band's 2018 single "Soldier Boy" secured the #34 spot on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock chart. Their sophomore album Viking also has created a buzz in the rock world. The single “Come Alive” has over 174,000 plays on Spotify. The Outfit has done several shows spanning the Midwest to the West Coast. The band has a couple shows scheduled this year, COVID permitting.

August

26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912 (with Quiet Riot)

27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

The Outfit is:

Mark Nawara - Drums

Matt Nawara - Guitar

Mike Gorman - Bass

Andy Mitchell - Vocals