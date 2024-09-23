THE OUTLAWS Guitar Legend FREDDIE SALEM Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Legendary guitarist for The Outlaws, Freddie Salem, has passed away following a battle with cancer. The sad news was shared via Freddie's Facebook page this morning by Den Zon.

Den Zon states: "I write this with a broken heart, and I’m at a lost for words. This morning at 10:15 AM the world lost an incredible musician and a great friend Freddie Salem former Outlaws guitarist as well known session player throughout the world. (Freddie) passed away from complications of cancer.

"About a year ago he came to me and told me he was sick and asked me not to say a word and I promised him I wouldn’t. He opted not to do any treatments because it was liver cancer and he said there was really no cure or help. He didn’t want to do the treatment. He went out his way and he rocked the world along the way! That’s all I have to say right now. My heart is broken.

"Thank you for always, including me and so many projects and believing in me. So many of you will be too. I’ll have more detail as it comes in about services after I speak with his son. I know some of you will have questions and feel free to message me.

"Godspeed, my friend and rock on in heaven with The rest of the Outlaws."

Michael Brandvold (BraveWords Records) shared a post to Freddie's Facebook page, writing: "I am in shock… I just learned that Freddie Salem has passed away from cancer. Freddie was the legendary guitarist with the Outlaws. I first met Freddie back about 1988 when he helped put together the band DEFCON in Chicago. I had reconnected with Freddie a number of years ago when he was running the venue House of Rock in Santa Rosa, CA. RIP you ROCK DOG!"



"Metal" Tim Henderson remembers Freddie fondly:

"It was during COVID on October 30, 2020, that OUTLAWS guitar legend sent me this note: 'I would like to conduct an interview with you and your website featuring the Outlaws newly released Live in Germany at Loreley for Rockpalast. Let me know if any interest. Thank you Tim.'

That was the first time meeting this wonderful spirit and we (along with Michael Brandvold and Jay Gilbert) started working on the early beginnings of BraveWords Records. I’m so gutted to hear of his passing. He was such a loving character and one helluva guitar outlaw! During our zoom I showed him my original 45 copy of the massive Outlaws hit "(Ghost) Riders In The Sky".

The Outlaws had a major impact on music with their Southern rock flair and style. This is great trivia Freddie told me; he said that Lemmy and MOTÖRHEAD were such big fans of the Outlaws that they wanted to dress and look like “outlaws” on the cover of Ace Of Spades. Take a look. RIP Freddie. We’ll miss you terribly."