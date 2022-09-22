THE OVERCOMING PROJECT Feat. FEAR FACTORY, THREAT SIGNAL Members Release “Victory” Music Video; Single Available Friday

The Overcoming Project will release the new single, “Victory”, via all platforms on Friday (September 23). A video for the song can be viewed below.

Dr. Mike Trubetskov explains: “'Victory' denotes a psychedelic event that was required to secure a permanent visa in Australia - and any success in general. The choice to move forward or stagnate is yours."

“Victory”, featuring world class metal musicians such as Mike Heller of Fear Factory, Jon Howard of Threat Signal, and Sergei "Efes" Fomin of FS Projekt, is the third single from the upcoming Overcoming EP, which can be pre-saved here.

Overcoming EP depicts a psychedelic journey through immigration, Doctorate degree, Type I Diabetes and insane burnout into discovering the true purpose and becoming a metal producer.

"Determination," "Overcoming," and "Victory" are more than just heavy songs with killer musicianship. These grow into eternal, psychedelic objects that keep evolving into new dimensions after each listen.

After releasing the “Anxiety” single in 2020 through Heavy Magazine, The Overcoming Project returns with a bang.

(Photo – Dr. Mike Trubetskov)