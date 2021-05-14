THE PICTUREBOOKS Debut Music Video For "Rebel" Feat. HALESTORM's LZZY HALE; The Major Minor Collective Album Due In September

Due to their recently released collaborations with Dennis Lyxzén (Refused), Neil Fallon (Clutch) and additional musical appearances by Ryan Sinn (The Distillers) and Dave Dinsmore (Brant Bjork), The Picturebooks created some wild rumors within the last weeks with their unstoppable activities and tirelessness.

As announced last week, the gritty blues-rock-duo release the rock single of the year today, entitled “Rebel” featuring the outstanding Grammy winning vocalist Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.

The video for this track was filmed in Nashville and Berlin (Sony ‘Circle’ Studios) by Lzzy Hale and The Picturebooks and can be seen below. As of today, the single is available on your favorite streaming platforms.

With an intangible honesty and emotionality, Lzzy Hale finds the following words: “This project came into my life at a time when I really needed it. The Pandemic stole a huge part of my life, and my identity. I was forced to look myself in the mirror and figure out who I am without that missing piece. I had to remind myself that no matter what is happening outside...the flame that burns inside of me is still alive. Writing these lyrics was like drawing a road map to guide myself back to who I am. No one can do it for me, no one can save me but myself. In order to do that, I have to start a revolution inside my soul, and be a rebel from the inside out. This song is my war cry. The instrumental music was so inspiring that by the third listen the melody naturally spilled out like some alien hybrid of all my influences. I am so grateful to The Picturebooks for bringing me into their world and giving me the freedom to express my personal journey of rediscovering myself. And I know that, in times like these, this song will bring the listener hope for the future and the confidence to survive whatever that future becomes.”

The Picturebooks further continue: “It’s hard to put in words how excited we are about this collab. Lzzy has been the number one artist we wanted to work with when we started this project and bottles were poppin’ when she gave us the go to be a part of it. Honestly, the stuff she came up with for this song was beyond our expectations. When we wrote the song we knew that if we send this to anyone, it’s gotta be Lzzy. We knew about the potential of the song, but we didn’t know it could be this good. How in the world did she pull this off? Beyond excited, Beyond happy. Mission accomplished.”

This said, it is also time to put an end to the secrecy and herewith officially announce The Major Minor Collective, the new album by The Picturebooks which will be released on September 3.

The Picturebooks & The Major Minor Collective was born out of the insane idea of bringing together various artists who have either inspired the two or who they are just friends with. The idea was to have some kind of creative exchange in these crazy times, a bridge to fellow artists if you like. It also opened the musical range of the band in many ways and leads to the most varied musical work The Picturebooks have ever done in their career.

Stay tuned, more details on this will be revealed very soon.

The Picturebooks have announced their long-awaited On The Road Again Tour 2022. This rock’n’roll circus stretches across Europe plus the UK and will finally bring the fascinating performance of the two guys back to the masses.

Dates:

March 2022

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil

19 - Antwerp, Belgium Kavka

20 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

22 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

29 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

31 - Budapest, Hungary - Robot

April

1 - Vienna, Austria - B72

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 3

9 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

10 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

13 - Munich, Germany - Strom

14 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

17 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

19 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

21 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

23 - London, England - The Dome

24 - Bristol, England - Exchange

27 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

28 - Birmingham, England - Mama Roux's