THE PLAGUE Reveal "Spawn Of Monstrosity" Video

Bitter Loss Records has announced April 30th as the international release date for Within Death - the debut album from Australian old-school death metal band The Plague - on CD and Vinyl LP formats.

Formed in 2016 in Sydney, The Plague self-released their debut EP, Mass Genocide, in 2017 and thereafter spent a great deal of time as a force on the live front, supporting Angelcorpse, Master, Entombed A.D., and Ensiferum among many others. And while Mass Genocide is a monster in its own right, The Plague make their ultimate first statement on Within Death.

Brimming with both crush and clarity, Within Death is as aptly titled as it comes: this is death metal for death metal maniacs by death metal maniacs. Each song literally explodes with intensity and focus, fiercely sharpened to a lethal degree by The Plague. And each of those ten songs gets in, gets out, and fucking destroys! Simply put, Within Death is a stunning 34-minute display of deadly economy - no fat, no filler, no escape!

Tracklisting:

"Mind Eraser"

"Torment The Living"

"Spawn Of Monstrosity"

"Effigy Of The Rotten"

"Hand Of Greed"

"Drones"

"Slave To Addiction"

"Dismal Solitude"

"Within Death"

"Festering In Sickness"

