THE POLICE Drummer STEWART COPELAND Hears LIMP BIZKIT For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Rollin'"(Video)

Drumeo has shared another For The First Time challenge, this time featuring The Police drummer Stewart Copeland. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Take a sneak peek into the mind of Stewart Copeland – drummer for The Police. Watch as he listens to 'Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)' by Limp Bizkit for the very first time and attempts to play along. What is he listening for? How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out!"

Drumeo previously shared the hour-long Stewart Copeland feature video below.

In this hour-long Drumeo Live feature, Stewart will offer an exclusive, in-depth look into his career with The Police. He'll talk about some of the band's biggest hits, how he developed his unique drumming style and incorporated electronics into his playing, and ultimately how he came up with some of the most iconic drum parts in history – like "Walking On The Moon" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic".

Stewart Copeland is the reason why millions of drummers around the world are playing the instrument today, and he's one of the drummers who helped shape the sound of rock music as we know it."

In the clip below, Copeland runs through his drumming foundations, discusses the growth of and tension in The Police, reveals the most difficult song by The Police to play, talks about recording the Synchronicity album, and plays some of the band's iconic songs.