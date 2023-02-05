THE POOR Release Official Music Video For "Lover"

Australian hard rock band The Poor issued High Price Deed, their first full album in over a decade, on February 3, 2023. That same day saw the release of the video for the song "Lover".

High Price Deed artwork and tracklisting:

"Payback's A Bitch"

"Lover"

"Hurricane"

"This Is The Story"

"Take The World"

"Goin' Down"

"Cry Out"

"Lies"

"I Know It's Wrong"

"Love Shot"

"Let Me Go"

"Too Long"

"Payback's A Bitch":

"Cry Out":

"Let Me Go":

The Poor started out playing the pub circuit in Darwin nearly two decades ago. The plan was simple -, hard rockin’ hard drinkin’ and world domination. In 1992 the band cut their debut release, the EP Rude, Crude & Tattooed, produced by Rick Brewster and Bob Spencer from The Angels and from the opening line you knew it was going to be something great; Aussie pub rock, in your face, no bullsh*t, straight to the point, rock’n’f%&k’n’roll.

In mid 1993, the band recorded their debut album, Who Cares, which spawned their most notable single, “More Wine Waiter Please”. An unrelenting couple of decades followed where they toured relentlessly, drank hard and rocked harder touring Australia, Europe and Japan, sharing stages with the likes of Suicidal Tendencies, The Scorpions, Alice In Chains and Van Halen.

In 2000 the band went into hibernation until an invitation to tour with W.A.S.P. was too good to refuse. It didn’t take long for them to get back into the rock’n’roll groove they cut so deeply in previous years. Round 1 and Round 2 albums followed in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

After 12 years of touring their supercharged ‘NO BS Aussie Rock’ show with local and international rock bands including AC/DC, The Screaming Jets, Rose Tattoo and The Angels, cut to the present day and The Poor has released new music on their old and new fans. Original members Anthony (Skenie) Skene, Matt Whitby and (almost original drummer) Gavin Hansen are joined by relative newcomer and lead guitarist Daniel Cox.

For further details, visit ThePoorBand.com.