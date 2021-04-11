THE PRETTY RECKLESS - "And So It Went" Drum Playthrough Video

The Pretty Reckless drummer Jamie Perkins has uploaded his playthrough video for the song "And So It Went", from the band's new album, Death By Rock And Roll.

The official video for "And So It Went", featuring Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, can be seen below. "The world has been in such a state of civil unrest," singer Taylor Momsen previously shared about the track. "'And So It Went' basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song."

About working with the band, Morello shares, "I got to perform with Taylor Momsen at the Chris Cornell memorial show. We rocked 'Loud Love' and she nailed it — no easy task. Thank goodness she and her band continue to fly the flag for rock 'n' roll in a mighty way."

Death By Rock And Roll, which follows 2010's Light Me Up, 2014's Going To Hell, and 2016's Who You Selling For, is titled after the first single, which rocketed to No. 1 on the rock charts in the US and held strong for several weeks. It marked the fifth No. 1 single of the band's career. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have five No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart.

Tracklisting:

"Death By Rock And Roll"

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

"And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello)

"25"

"My Bones"

"Got So High"

"Broomsticks"

"Witches Burn"

"Standing At The Wall"

"Turning Gold"

"Rock And Roll Heaven"

"Harley Darling"

"25" video: