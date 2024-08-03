THE PRETTY RECKLESS Share Full Video Of "Witches Burn" (Bat Performance) Live In Spain
August 3, 2024, 15 minutes ago
In true glam goth spirit, Taylor Momsen of the American rock band the Pretty Reckless was bitten by a bat as she was performing the band’s song "Witches Burn" in Sevilla, Spain on May 29th. The band is touring as a supporting act for the European leg of AC/DC‘s Power Up trek.
The Pretty Reckless has now shared video of the entire performance via YouTube. Check it out below.
Momsen previously uploaded footage of her encounter with a flying bat the following morning, and in the caption she wrote, "So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT 🦇 🦇 flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖 thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!"
The Pretty Reckless will support AC/DC on the European dates listed below.
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park