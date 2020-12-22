THE PRETTY RECKLESS Take You Behind The Scenes On Video Shoot For "25" Single

The Pretty Reckless will release their new album, Death By Rock And Roll, on February 12 via Fearless Records (US) and Century Media Records (rest of world). Pre-order the new album here.

The band recently shared the official video for their new single, "25", and have now posted behind the scenes footage from the video shoot. Watch the new clip and the official video below.

Death By Rock And Roll, which follows 2010's Light Me Up, 2014's Going To Hell, and 2016's Who You Selling For, is titled after the first single, which rocketed to No. 1 on the rock charts in the US and held strong for several weeks. It marked the fifth No. 1 single of the band's career. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have five No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart.

Tracklisting:

"Death By Rock And Roll"

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

"And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello)

"25"

"My Bones"

"Got So High"

"Broomsticks"

"Witches Burn"

"Standing At The Wall"

"Turning Gold"

"Rock And Roll Heaven"

"Harley Darling"

"25" video behind the scenes:

"25" video: