THE QUILL Debuts "Keep On Moving" Lyric Video

Swedish hard rock institution The Quill has revealed their new track, "Keep On Moving". The song is the first to be shared from the band's ninth album, Earthrise, set for international release on March 26th via Metalville Records.

With a sound based on a wide range of influences, The Quill has released released one quality album after another since their debut in 1995.

The dynamic interplay between original vocalist Magnus Ekwall (Ayreon, Mountain Of Power), drummer Jolle Atlagic (Hanoi Rocks, Electric Boys, Firebird), guitarist Christian Carlsson (Cirkus Prütz), and bassist Roger Nilsson (Spiritual Beggars, Arch Enemy, Firebird) creates The Quill's unique, deep '70s heavy rock. No frills - just real rock at full throttle!

The new songs like "Hallucinate" or "Keep On Moving" are bursting with confidence and adrenaline. "Left Brain Blues" and the title track "Earthrise" are reminiscent of Black Sabbath in their heyday, while tracks like "Dwarf Planet" and "Evil Omen" revive the heavy / psychedelic sides of early Led Zeppelin or Uriah Heep.

The tracks on Earthrise tell stories of alienation set in the confines of space and time. Perhaps not a surprising theme given the state of the world today, but it's also a theme that runs through the entire history of mankind so far.

Packed with catchy riffs, pounding bass lines and a fantastic frontman, this album will once again delight all fans of honest hard rock. The cover art and tracklisting for Earthrise are as follows:

"Hallucinate"

"Keep On Moving"

"Dwarf Planet"

"Left Brain Blues"

"Earthrise"

"Evil Omen"

"21st Century Sky"

"The Zone"

"Dead River"