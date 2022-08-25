THE QUIREBOYS Announce New Album With Contributions From Members Of DEF LEPPARD, BUCKCHERRY, SKID ROW, And More

The Quireboys have issued a new album alert - "We are proud to announce our brand new studio album titled The Band Rolls On... featuring All-Star collaborations with some of the best in the business! Due for release, mid-December, 2022."

As the title suggests after the recent regeneration of the band, and in between a hectic tour schedule throughout the US, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland, France, Norway & the UK, The Quireboys have been in the studio recording a 10 track album of brand new material featuring some All-Star collaborations.

The album which is now available on pre sale on CD and Limited Edition Vinyl features some well known faces which include:

Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

Angry Anderson (Rose Tattoo)

Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke)

Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network)

Josh Todd and Stevie.D (Buckcherry)

Chip Z’Nuff (Enuff Z’Nuff )

Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper)

Scotti Hill (Skid Row)

Steve Conte (New York Dolls)

Tim Mosher (Junkyard)

Guy Griffin says: “It’s great to have people we really respect and admire in the industry adding some of their magic to the new songs we’ve written. After twenty years of writing Quireboys songs, these collaborations have not only taken a bit of the pressure off me but brought a fresh perspective to the process, another way of looking at a song. It’s also been a pleasure to sing alongside such great names.”

From the Rock n’ Rolling gospel tinged riffs of the title song to the hypnotic groove of "So Glorious" (w/ Dan Reed) this is something different but with no less swagger. Griff goes on to say: “It’s given us a real chance to explore other styles as we continue our musical journey.”

Paul Guerin added, “The new machine is fresh, tight, highly motivated and performing better than ever. We have been so excited we haven’t stopped writing new material throughout all the tours, tbh we have enough new material for three albums but The Band Rolls On will feature the first batch from The Quireboys.”

“We hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we’ve enjoyed making it. The Band Rolls On.”