THE QUIREBOYS Confirm TROY REDFERN As Special Guest On A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour

The Quireboys have rescheduled four dates on their A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour to June 2022. The new dates include Oxford Bullingdon (June 10), Southend Chinnerys (June 11), Bristol Thekla (June 17), and Nottingham Rescue Rooms (June 18). All tickets remain valid. Tickets are on sale via thegigcartel.com.

Hailed as Britain’s King of Slide Guitar, Hereford-based singer songwriter, Troy Redfern and his three-piece band will support The Quireboys at all shows. Troy will perform songs from his new album The Fire Cosmic, which features the single “Ghosts”.

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of A Bit Of What You Fancy, the Quireboys recently released a re-recorded version of their iconic debut album with their distinctive gypsy rock and roll sound. The album is available on CD, digital and limited-edition vinyl. The CD includes bonus live tracks. The album is available here.

“A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys,” says the band’s frontman Spike. “It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day gypsy rock and roll sound. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary.”

Rescheduled 2021/2022 UK tour dates

October 2021

14 - The Garage - Glasgow, Scotland

15 - Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, Scotland

November 2021

18 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, England

19 - Sage - Gateshead, England

20 - Sugarmill - Stoke, England

26 - O2 Club Academy - Manchester, England

27 - The Guildhall - Gloucester, England

January 2022

21 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, England

22 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, England

June 2022

10 - Bullingdon - Oxford, England

11 - Chinnerys - Southend, England

17 - Thekla - Bristol, England

18 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England

The Dead Daisies recently announced their first UK Tour since 2018, with special guests The Quireboys. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

October

30 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, England

31- O2 Academy - Liverpool, England

November

3 - O2 Academy - Bristol, England

4 - O2 Academy - Oxford, England

6 - The Waterfront - Norwich - England

7 - Rock City - Nottingham, England

10 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England

11 - Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales (The Quireboys will not appear on this date)