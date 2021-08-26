THE QUIREBOYS Confirm TROY REDFERN As Special Guest On A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour
August 26, 2021, an hour ago
The Quireboys have rescheduled four dates on their A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour to June 2022. The new dates include Oxford Bullingdon (June 10), Southend Chinnerys (June 11), Bristol Thekla (June 17), and Nottingham Rescue Rooms (June 18). All tickets remain valid. Tickets are on sale via thegigcartel.com.
Hailed as Britain’s King of Slide Guitar, Hereford-based singer songwriter, Troy Redfern and his three-piece band will support The Quireboys at all shows. Troy will perform songs from his new album The Fire Cosmic, which features the single “Ghosts”.
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of A Bit Of What You Fancy, the Quireboys recently released a re-recorded version of their iconic debut album with their distinctive gypsy rock and roll sound. The album is available on CD, digital and limited-edition vinyl. The CD includes bonus live tracks. The album is available here.
“A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys,” says the band’s frontman Spike. “It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day gypsy rock and roll sound. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary.”
Rescheduled 2021/2022 UK tour dates
October 2021
14 - The Garage - Glasgow, Scotland
15 - Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, Scotland
November 2021
18 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, England
19 - Sage - Gateshead, England
20 - Sugarmill - Stoke, England
26 - O2 Club Academy - Manchester, England
27 - The Guildhall - Gloucester, England
January 2022
21 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, England
22 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, England
June 2022
10 - Bullingdon - Oxford, England
11 - Chinnerys - Southend, England
17 - Thekla - Bristol, England
18 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, England
The Dead Daisies recently announced their first UK Tour since 2018, with special guests The Quireboys. Tickets are available here.
Tour dates:
October
30 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, England
31- O2 Academy - Liverpool, England
November
3 - O2 Academy - Bristol, England
4 - O2 Academy - Oxford, England
6 - The Waterfront - Norwich - England
7 - Rock City - Nottingham, England
10 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, England
11 - Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales (The Quireboys will not appear on this date)